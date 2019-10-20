Fine weather brings out the crowds for fishing event

Over 6000 children plus caregivers flocked to Christchurch’s Childrens Fishing Lakes at the Gsroynes today for the annual Take A kid Fishing event.

Organised by the Christchurch Kids Fishing Trust for the last 35 years the popular event had perfect weather and drew in the crowds.

Anglers were shoulder to shoulder on the four fishing lakes, all trying to catch one of 800 salmon and 14 trophy rainbow trout grown by North Canterbury Fish & Game but donated by the Isaacs Conservation and Wildlife Trust.

The trophy rainbow trout are huge, the biggest of which would weigh close to 14 pounds.

The free event started at 9am and children started arriving before 7am in order to get a good spot.

The Take a Kid Fishing event is for children 12 years and under, with one lake reserved especially for the under eights where each child has a short one-on-one session with an expert angler.

Around 60 salmon were caught in this pond in the first 90 minutes.

At all four lakes, skilled anglers from fishing clubs were on hand to give advice and help.

The Groynes venue is great place for a family outing over the summer months and with the prospect of pan sized salmon for the kids to catch makes it a popular place to get salmon for dinner.

Video Available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le6ge5YXWzU&feature=youtu.be

