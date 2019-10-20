Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fine weather brings out the crowds for fishing event

Sunday, 20 October 2019, 3:38 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fine weather brings out the crowds for fishing event

Over 6000 children plus caregivers flocked to Christchurch’s Childrens Fishing Lakes at the Gsroynes today for the annual Take A kid Fishing event.

Organised by the Christchurch Kids Fishing Trust for the last 35 years the popular event had perfect weather and drew in the crowds.

Anglers were shoulder to shoulder on the four fishing lakes, all trying to catch one of 800 salmon and 14 trophy rainbow trout grown by North Canterbury Fish & Game but donated by the Isaacs Conservation and Wildlife Trust.

The trophy rainbow trout are huge, the biggest of which would weigh close to 14 pounds.

The free event started at 9am and children started arriving before 7am in order to get a good spot.

The Take a Kid Fishing event is for children 12 years and under, with one lake reserved especially for the under eights where each child has a short one-on-one session with an expert angler.

Around 60 salmon were caught in this pond in the first 90 minutes.

At all four lakes, skilled anglers from fishing clubs were on hand to give advice and help.

The Groynes venue is great place for a family outing over the summer months and with the prospect of pan sized salmon for the kids to catch makes it a popular place to get salmon for dinner.

Video Available here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Le6ge5YXWzU&feature=youtu.be

ENDS

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed

MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.

The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.

MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 