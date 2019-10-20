Serious crash in Rakaia, Ashburton District

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and car on Dunford Street in Rakaia.

Police were called at about 12.55pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

The road will be closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending.

© Scoop Media

