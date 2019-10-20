Investigation into Naylors Drive assault continues

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, CIB Counties Manukau:

Counties Manukau Police investigating a serious assault that took place on Naylors Drive, Mangere in the early hours of Saturday have made significant progress.

A 31-year-old man was assaulted and is currently in hospital where his condition is listed as critical.

Police have arrested two men in relation to this.

A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old are due to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Witnesses are still being spoken to and another person is being sought in relation to this incident.

Police would like to reassure the public that this was an isolated incident and we remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities.

As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident we would like to ask anyone with information to contact Police on 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

