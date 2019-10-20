Investigation into Naylors Drive assault continues
Sunday, 20 October 2019, 6:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Investigation into Naylors Drive assault continues
"
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Albie
Alexander, CIB Counties Manukau:
Counties Manukau Police
investigating a serious assault that took place on Naylors
Drive, Mangere in the early hours of Saturday have made
significant progress.
A 31-year-old man was assaulted and
is currently in hospital where his condition is listed as
critical.
Police have arrested two men in relation to
this.
A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old are due to appear in
Manukau District Court tomorrow.
Witnesses are still
being spoken to and another person is being sought in
relation to this incident.
Police would like to reassure
the public that this was an isolated incident and we remain
committed to ensuring the safety of our communities.
As we
continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the
incident we would like to ask anyone with information to
contact Police on 105.
Information can also be passed on
anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
