Witnesses sought following Hornby homicide
Monday, 21 October 2019, 8:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Mike
Ford:
Canterbury Police are appealing for information
following the death of a man in Hornby yesterday (20
October).
Police received a report around 7:45pm of an
assault at a house on Skerten Avenue.
A man in his 30s
sustained serious injuries during the assault and sadly died
at the scene.
Two people have been arrested following the
incident, which is believed to be an isolated event between
people known to one other.
Police are not seeking anyone
else in relation to the matter.
Enquiries are continuing
with witnesses being spoken to and scene examinations
underway at the Skerten Avenue property and another address
in Bishopdale.
Police would like to hear from anyone with
information about this incident which can assist with the
ongoing investigation.
In particular, Police would like to
speak to anyone who may have seen a white Holden Commodore
parked on Skerten Avenue yesterday evening, around 7:30 -
7:45pm.
Anyone with information can call Police on 03 363
7400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
