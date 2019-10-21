Witnesses sought following Hornby homicide

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Mike Ford:

Canterbury Police are appealing for information following the death of a man in Hornby yesterday (20 October).

Police received a report around 7:45pm of an assault at a house on Skerten Avenue.

A man in his 30s sustained serious injuries during the assault and sadly died at the scene.

Two people have been arrested following the incident, which is believed to be an isolated event between people known to one other.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

Enquiries are continuing with witnesses being spoken to and scene examinations underway at the Skerten Avenue property and another address in Bishopdale.

Police would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident which can assist with the ongoing investigation.

In particular, Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a white Holden Commodore parked on Skerten Avenue yesterday evening, around 7:30 - 7:45pm.

Anyone with information can call Police on 03 363 7400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

