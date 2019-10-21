Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland amps up for record-breaking summer

Monday, 21 October 2019, 9:10 am
Press Release: Regional Facilities Auckland


AUCKLAND, 21 October: Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) is anticipating events hosted at its venues will generate an estimated $53 million in visitor spend this summer – eclipsing all previous records.

Concerts and major events in venues such as Mt Smart and Western Springs stadiums and The Civic are set to attract more than 394,000 people from now to the end of March. Over the next six months, visitors to RFA’s stadium events alone will peak at around half a million visitors.

Of those attending events in the Super City, more than 168,000 will travel from outside Auckland, making the ‘gig economy’ a significant contributor to Auckland’s tourism industry.

The schedule begins in November with Les Misérables at The Civic, and Irish juggernaut U2 kicks off its much-anticipated Asia-Pacific Joshua Tree Tour at Mt Smart on 8 and 9 November.

Foodies in their masses will attend the culinary world’s showcase event, Taste of Auckland, at Queens Wharf from 31 October — 3 November; and a who’s who of the entertainment world will attend the renaming of the Aotea Centre’s ASB Theatre to the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on 20 November.

Mt Smart is set to demonstrate its versatility once again, transforming for the second year for New Zealand’s largest international Supercross and off-road motorcycling event, the Monster Energy S-X Open on 16 November.

Art and design enthusiasts are also well catered for this summer, with Auckland Art Gallery featuring work by one of New Zealand’s most important artists in A Place to Paint: Colin McCahon in Auckland; the first major survey of work by French-born, New Zealand artist Louise Henderson, Louise Henderson: From Life; and the international Denmark Design exhibition opening 26 October. At the New Zealand Maritime Museum, Tākiri: An Unfurling brings together the work of seven contemporary artists to explore early Maori and European encounters.

Iconic concert venue Western Springs Stadiums is set to rock this summer, starting with Friday Jams Live, New Zealand’s biggest party. Returning to Western Springs for the second year, it will bring together several legendary global icons for a marathon of non-stop RNB hits including Janet Jackson, Black Eyed Peas and 50 Cent. A week later, on 28 November, the newest event on the summer music calendar, Festival X Rising, will feature multiple Grammy, Billboard and Brit Award artist Calvin Harris as the headline act.

For family-friendly entertainment leading up to Christmas, the delightful Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes and Dirty Beasts is on at the Bruce Mason Centre from 21—23 December, featuring hilarious twists on the world’s best-loved fairy tales. And, making the most of summer nights, Auckland Zoo will stay open late on selected dates from mid-January through to early March.

The new year concert line-up starts on a high note with the invincible Fat Freddy’s Drop occupying the outer fields at Western Springs on 18 January. Seven-time Grammy Award winner and Empress of Soul Gladys Knight will perform at The Civic on 13 February, while New Zealand’s favourite band Six60 returns to Western Springs Stadium on 22 February for a second sold-out concert in as many years.

In the same month, iconic rockers Queen and global crowd-pleaser Elton John are set to fill Mt Smart Stadium to capacity. Queen + Adam Lambert bring The Rhapsody Tour on 7 February, followed by Elton John’s three Farewell Yellow Brick Road performances a few weeks later. With over 80,000 fans attending so far, two of the Rocketman’s shows are already sold out.

The exciting celebration of people, places, culture and art that is Auckland Arts Festival will see more than 1,000 artists showcase theatre, music, cabaret, dance and visual arts throughout the city for 19 days in March – many in RFA venues. An anticipated Festival highlight, high fashion will meet iconic fairy tale in the darkly delectable retelling of Snow White at the Aotea Centre from 11 – 15 March.

No Auckland summer is complete without blockbuster musical theatre. The hotly anticipated international phenomenon The Book of Mormon, by the creators of South Park, arrives at The Civic in March. For the family, the magical high-flying musical that is practically perfect in every way,
Mary Poppins, lands at the Bruce Mason Theatre in April.

RFA Chief Executive Chris Brooks is delighted Auckland has firmly established itself as the entertainment capital of the country and that RFA’s venues are so popular among the world’s biggest promoters.

“Over the last eight years, we have successfully positioned Auckland as a vibrant summer entertainment destination where you can attend major international touring concerts, blockbuster musicals, exhibitions and festivals.

“This has a significant flow-on effect for Auckland’s economy, including the accommodation, hospitality and tourism sectors. It is extremely rewarding to see the huge economic and cultural benefits our activities bring to the city and this summer will be our biggest yet,” says Brooks.

For Taste of Auckland, the Monster Energy S-X Open and U2, RFA has worked with fellow CCO Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED), whose sponsorship supports the significant economic returns these events will generate.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Regional Facilities Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 