Body found, Tongariro National Park
Monday, 21 October 2019, 10:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) from the
Central North Island have found a body in the search for a
missing 51-year-old Woman in Tongariro National
Park.
Police SAR recovered her body from Red Crater, Mt
Tongariro on Sunday afternoon.
The woman was part of a
group of four, who set out Friday morning to hike around the
Tongariro Northern Circuit walk, one of New Zealand’s
Great Walks.
After taking a wrong turn, three of them
decided to turn back while the woman carried on.
Her
friends reported her overdue on Sunday morning, when she did
not return as arranged on Saturday evening.
Senior
Constable Barry Shepherd says that this is a tragic
outcome.
“We want our visitors to have a good time and
make it home safely.
“Taupo Police and staff from the
Embassy of the People’s Republic of China have been
supporting her three friends, and our thoughts are with them
at this difficult time.”
The circumstances of her death
are still being investigated and her death has been referred
to the
Coroner.
