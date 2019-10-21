Body found, Tongariro National Park

Police and Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) from the Central North Island have found a body in the search for a missing 51-year-old Woman in Tongariro National Park.

Police SAR recovered her body from Red Crater, Mt Tongariro on Sunday afternoon.

The woman was part of a group of four, who set out Friday morning to hike around the Tongariro Northern Circuit walk, one of New Zealand’s Great Walks.

After taking a wrong turn, three of them decided to turn back while the woman carried on.

Her friends reported her overdue on Sunday morning, when she did not return as arranged on Saturday evening.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd says that this is a tragic outcome.

“We want our visitors to have a good time and make it home safely.

“Taupo Police and staff from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China have been supporting her three friends, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The circumstances of her death are still being investigated and her death has been referred to the Coroner.

