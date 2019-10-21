Firearms incidents targeted at Wairoa Police

Wairoa Police are investigating after two firearms incidents at the weekend where Police properties were fired upon.

In the first incident, shortly after 11pm on Saturday 19 October, a single shot was fired at the door of a Police officer's home in Wairoa.

The second incident occurred last night at around 9.25pm when the Wairoa Police Station on Queen Street was shot at.

No-one was injured in either incident.

“These were targeted attacks on our Police staff and will not be tolerated,” said Acting Eastern District Commander Iain Chapman.

“It is an important part of provincial and rural policing that our staff, and their families, live in the area that they work.

Our staff are part of the Wairoa community, they are there to serve the community and they have a right to feel safe both while on the job and when off shift.”

“We are committed to working with the Wairoa community to ensure they and our staff can feel safe and be safe.

"Police take threats against our staff incredibly seriously and support measures are being put in place for our staff and their families to ensure their wellbeing and safety.

"While these two incidents are being investigated the Wairoa community will notice a heightened Police presence in the area with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad in the form of an Armed Response Team.

“Everyone has a role to play in ensuring Wairoa is a safe place. There will be people in the community who have information in relation to these two incidents.

We encourage you to come forward and speak with the investigation team.”

If you have information that may help with the ongoing investigation please contact Wairoa Police on 105.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

