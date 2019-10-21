Serious crash - Mt Wellington
Monday, 21 October 2019, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a serious crash near the
intersection of Penrose and Barrack Roads, Mt
Wellington.
Police were called to the collision between
two vehicles at around 12.50pm.
Early indications are that
a person may have suffered a medical event and is in a
serious condition.
Penrose Road is currently closed
between Ruawai Road and Barrack Road, while the Serious
Crash Unit examines the
scene.
