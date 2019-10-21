Serious crash - Mt Wellington

Police are in attendance at a serious crash near the intersection of Penrose and Barrack Roads, Mt Wellington.

Police were called to the collision between two vehicles at around 12.50pm.

Early indications are that a person may have suffered a medical event and is in a serious condition.

Penrose Road is currently closed between Ruawai Road and Barrack Road, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.





