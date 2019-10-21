Serious crash - Weston, Waitaki

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Saleyards Road and Solway Street, Weston, Waitaki.

The crash, involving a car and motorcycle, was reported to Police around 1.20pm.

Early reports indicate the motorcyclist has received critical injuries.

The intersection is blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.





