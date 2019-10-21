QLDC to collect unwanted old kerbside wheelie bins

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will run a one-off free collection of old kerbside wheelie bins.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said there was a large portion of the community who have found creative uses for the old bins but there were still many being left on the streets.

“Now that we’re almost four months into the new collection service, we’d like to see the old bins off the streets. Many people are still putting them out for collection or leaving them out making the streets look untidy.”

“The one-off collection is completely optional and residents are welcome to keep their old bins if they’d like to. But for those who don’t, we’ll collect the bins and send them to Christchurch to be recycled,” he said.

Makarora, Kingston and Glenorchy and residents living along the highways to these townships are asked to put their old, empty bins (including unwanted QLDC red-lidded bins) out by 7.00am on the following days and leave them out until they are collected.

Makarora Wednesday 30 October (not the normal collection day)

Kingston Thursday 31 October

Glenorchy Friday 1 November

Queenstown/Wakatipu residents are asked to put their old, empty blue-lidded bins out by 7.00am on their usual collection day between 4-8 November.

Mr Hansby asked residents to leave the old bins out until they are collected.

“The collection may take a few days so if your bin isn’t collected on the day you put it out, be assured it will be collected within a few days,” he said.

People living in Kingston and Glenorchy could also drop off their unwanted bins over Labour weekend. The Kingston Greenwaste site off Dorset Street and the Glenorchy Recreation Ground will be open between 8.00am and 5.00pm from Saturday 26 October until Monday 28 October.

The bin take-back is not running in Wānaka as most people have found uses for their old recycling crates. Wastebusters can accept any unwanted crates for reuse.

Full details on the bin take-back can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/rubbish-and-recycling

