Leeder reappointed to Chair Bay of Plenty Regional Council - Toi Moana

21 October 2019

Doug Leeder has been elected unopposed to a further term as Chairperson of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Toi Moana.

Councillor Jane Nees has also been returned unopposed to the role of Deputy Chairperson.

The inaugural meeting of the 11th Triennium of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council began with a powhiri and swearing in ceremony held at Te Mānuka Tutahi Marae, in Whakatane.

Many Councillors expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to take their oaths of office within the Mataatua wharenui.

The new Council is:

Norm Bruning (Western Bay of Plenty General), Bill Clark (Eastern Bay), Stuart Crosby (Tauranga General), Toi Iti (Kōhī Māori), Chairperson Douglas Leeder (Eastern Bay), David Love (Tauranga General), Matemoana McDonald (Mauao Māori), Deputy Chairperson Jane Nees (Western Bay of Plenty General), Stacey Rose (Tauranga General), Paula Thompson (Tauranga General), Lyall Thurston (Rotorua General), Andrew von Dadelszen (Tauranga General), Te Taru White (Ōkurei Māori) and Kevin Winters (Rotorua General).

Speaking after the meeting, Chairperson Leeder said he was looking forward to progressing the Council's four community outcomes - a healthy environment, freshwater for life, safe and resilient communities and a vibrant region.

