The time to grow pumpkins is now

HAMILTON. (October 21st, 2019) – The Great Pumpkin Carnival is pleased to announce the start of the pumpkin growing season. The Great Pumpkin Carnival has started over 300 seedlings ready for growers to plant now in time for the Carnival which is happening on the 29th March 2020 on the Governors Green Hamilton Gardens.

Both miniature and giant pumpkin seedlings will be available from the Hamilton Gardens Information Centre, and at the Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, where the Carnival team will be there to answer any pumpkin questions you may have.

Seedlings will be sold for $2 each or three for $5 with all money going back to the Carnival in preparation for the 2020 event.

“Growing pumpkins is a great activity for families to take part in, and it can lead to a love of gardening” says Sam Elton-Walters, president of the Carnival.



The Great Pumpkin Carnival is the biggest pumpkin event in the country, held at Hamilton Gardens. With free entry and free registration for the many categories people can enter, the aim of the event is to provide a fun family day out for all ages.

The Great Pumpkin Carnival is also the only officially sanctioned GPC (Great Pumpkin Commonwealth) weigh off site in the country, and has weighed the heaviest pumpkin in the Southern Hemisphere on three separate occasions.

The current NZ Record is 808kg, held by Morrinsville farmer Tim Harris. The current world record is 1190kg.





