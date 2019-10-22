Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The time to grow pumpkins is now

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: The Greatest Pumpkin Carnival


HAMILTON. (October 21st, 2019) – The Great Pumpkin Carnival is pleased to announce the start of the pumpkin growing season. The Great Pumpkin Carnival has started over 300 seedlings ready for growers to plant now in time for the Carnival which is happening on the 29th March 2020 on the Governors Green Hamilton Gardens.

Both miniature and giant pumpkin seedlings will be available from the Hamilton Gardens Information Centre, and at the Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, where the Carnival team will be there to answer any pumpkin questions you may have.

Seedlings will be sold for $2 each or three for $5 with all money going back to the Carnival in preparation for the 2020 event.

“Growing pumpkins is a great activity for families to take part in, and it can lead to a love of gardening” says Sam Elton-Walters, president of the Carnival.


https://thegreatpumpkincarnival.co.nz/
https://facebook.com/thegreatpumpkincarnival


The Great Pumpkin Carnival is the biggest pumpkin event in the country, held at Hamilton Gardens. With free entry and free registration for the many categories people can enter, the aim of the event is to provide a fun family day out for all ages.

The Great Pumpkin Carnival is also the only officially sanctioned GPC (Great Pumpkin Commonwealth) weigh off site in the country, and has weighed the heaviest pumpkin in the Southern Hemisphere on three separate occasions.

The current NZ Record is 808kg, held by Morrinsville farmer Tim Harris. The current world record is 1190kg.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Greatest Pumpkin Carnival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 