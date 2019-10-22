Maintenance may cause short delays after Labour Weekend

22 October 2019

Waiareka Creek Bridge south of Oamaru – maintenance may cause short delays after Labour Weekend

Otago and Waitaki area drivers need to be aware of work beginning after Labour Weekend on SH1’s Waiareka Creek Bridge, 8 km south-west of Oamaru. The work will reduce the bridge to single lane, 30 km/h, for all of November.

Work will start on Tuesday, 29 October.

“One side of the bridge will be jacked at a time while we work on the steel beams and mortar pads which support the bridge deck,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Network Manager Chris Harris.

“Due to the nature of the work and the need to reduce vibrations from cars and trucks, traffic will be reduced to single lane with a 30km/h temporary speed controlled by traffic signals 24/7. This will be in place until early December when two-way traffic can be reinstated.

“The bridge will be closed to some over-dimension and over-weight permit holders for loads that are wider than three metres or exceed class 1 weight limits.”

Mr Harris says that people may experience minor delays and should allow extra time for their journey between the end of October through to early December.

“For their own safety and that of the road works team, we ask that people travel through the work site at the temporary speed limits.”

The physical work on site is costing around $250,000, overseen by the Highway Highlanders on behalf of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and taking care while this important work is undertaken.

