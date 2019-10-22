Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maintenance may cause short delays after Labour Weekend

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZTA

22 October 2019

Waiareka Creek Bridge south of Oamaru – maintenance may cause short delays after Labour Weekend

Otago and Waitaki area drivers need to be aware of work beginning after Labour Weekend on SH1’s Waiareka Creek Bridge, 8 km south-west of Oamaru. The work will reduce the bridge to single lane, 30 km/h, for all of November.

Work will start on Tuesday, 29 October.

“One side of the bridge will be jacked at a time while we work on the steel beams and mortar pads which support the bridge deck,” says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Network Manager Chris Harris.

“Due to the nature of the work and the need to reduce vibrations from cars and trucks, traffic will be reduced to single lane with a 30km/h temporary speed controlled by traffic signals 24/7. This will be in place until early December when two-way traffic can be reinstated.

“The bridge will be closed to some over-dimension and over-weight permit holders for loads that are wider than three metres or exceed class 1 weight limits.”

Mr Harris says that people may experience minor delays and should allow extra time for their journey between the end of October through to early December.

“For their own safety and that of the road works team, we ask that people travel through the work site at the temporary speed limits.”

The physical work on site is costing around $250,000, overseen by the Highway Highlanders on behalf of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The Transport Agency thanks everyone for their patience and taking care while this important work is undertaken.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 