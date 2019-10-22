UPDATE on search for Mike McClennan

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw, Waitemata North Police:

Have you picked up Mike McClennan?

Police are continuing to search for the missing 75-year-old but are once again reaching out to our public for assistance.

Search and Rescue teams have continued to scour the Hatfield’s Beach and Orewa area for Mr McClennan who was last seen on Wednesday 16 October 2019 at around 5pm walking along the Hibiscus Coast Highway.

A number of days have passed and we are now racing against the clock to try and locate Mr McClennan who suffers from dementia.

We are once again asking our community to send this message far and wide as we need to know if someone has picked Mr McClennan up and driven him to a different location.

This could have been a tourist so it is imperative that our community help us get this message out there.

On that note, I would like to take the opportunity to thank our community who have given up their time to assist our search and rescue efforts and have been doing all that they can to help Mr McClennan’s family at this difficult time.

We also continue to ask people to make sure that they are checking their sheds and properties for Mr McClennan who may have sought shelter.

Police are releasing CCTV footage today of Mr McClennan where he was seen walking north along Hibiscus Coast Highway on the day he went missing.

As we have previously said, he was wearing a red and black jacket, however we believe he has also been sighted with the jacket off and wearing a black t-shirt.

We just ask our community to keep this in mind.

The footage is now available on the North Shore, Rodney and West Auckland Facebook Page.

Anyone with information is asked to urgently contact Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw on the 105 number.

ENDS





