Government must put a spending cap on its Auckland tram

22 OCTOBER 2019



Transport Minister Phil Twyford needs to put a firm spending limit on the cost of his Auckland tram, says the Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance as competing proposals appear to spiral out of control.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, "The rapidly changing specifications for this project, along with the bizarre situation of having two state agencies competing with one another, is incredible. Phil Twyford does not seem to have any idea what he wants, how long it's going to take, and how much of our money he's willing to spend."

"NZ Infra's leaked proposal is radically different and more expensive than what was initially proposed by the Government, and now we're told the leaked proposal is outdated. If Edinburgh and Sydney are any lesson, delays and cost blowouts for tram installations are to be expected all the way through the project."

"Just what exactly are ratepayers and taxpayers in for? Even the current $6 billion price tag is enough to buy a used Toyota Camry for every adult in Auckland.”

“Phil Twyford needs to front up with his maximum spend on this boondoggle, that way Aucklanders and New Zealanders paying for it with their fuel taxes can decide whether it's good value, compared to a similar spend on roads or tax cuts."

