The beauty of city’s forgotten river showcased.

21st October 2019

The annual Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network’s World Rivers Day photographic competition exhibition will take place from Tuesday October 22nd until Friday 1st November at South Library, Colombo Street, Beckenham.

The exhibition showcases the selected photographs for the final round of the annual competition from both the Open and School’s divisions. The judging panel, led by photographer Inez Grim comprises Christchurch City Council (CCC) ecologist Andrew Crossland, ecologist Cynthia Roberts and Arapata Reuben, Chair of the Christchurch West Melton Zone Committee. The chief judge, Inez Grim said “there was a high quality of entries with some evocative views of the river, which led to lengthy discussion between the judges.”

A range of businesses have sponsored prizes with the Grand Prize, a meal at Gatherings, being donated by Gina McKenzie of Real Communications. Winners in each of the Open division categories will have their photos printed on a large canvas from Hanafins whilst Runner-ups will receive a subscription for NZ Geographic donated by Hydro Response. Highly commended photos will receive a printed set of cards from Phoenix Photography Design and Print. Student finalists will all go away with prizes with place-getter prizes being supported by a grant from the Christchurch City Council as well as vouchers for city swimming pools.

People coming into the view the exhibition will have a chance to vote for their favourite photo with the photographer of the print getting the most photos winning a voucher from The Fermentist.

The printing of the photographs for the exhibition has been kindly donated by Photo and Video International.

The prize giving will take place on Friday 1st November at South Library with an audience comprising family and friends of finalists as well as representatives from the sponsoring bodies.



