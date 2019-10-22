Update - fire in Auckland CBD

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire on the roof of a building in Auckland’s CBD.

Fire and Emergency crews are continuing to work to get the fire under control and Police are assisting with traffic management and cordons.

There are a number of cordons still in place in the streets surrounding Hobson Street and as a result there is currently heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Motorists are urged to delay travel into the Auckland CBD and members of the public are urged to stay away from the cordoned-off area due to the smoke present.

