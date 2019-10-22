Update - fire in Auckland CBD
Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire on the
roof of a building in Auckland’s CBD.
Fire and Emergency
crews are continuing to work to get the fire under control
and Police are assisting with traffic management and
cordons.
There are a number of cordons still in place in
the streets surrounding Hobson Street and as a result there
is currently heavy traffic congestion in the
area.
Motorists are urged to delay travel into the
Auckland CBD and members of the public are urged to stay
away from the cordoned-off area due to the smoke
present.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3
Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.
But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>