Update in search for Mike McClennan
Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 7:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for missing man Mike McClennan have this
evening found the body of a man in dense bush near Hatfields
Beach.
While formal identification is yet to take place,
Police believe it is Mr McClennan.
The matter has been
referred to the Coroner.
Police and Mr McClennan's family
would like to thank the community for their support during
the search period.
His family is also requesting privacy
as they come to terms with the news - and Police extends our
condolences to
them.
