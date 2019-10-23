Update in search for Mike McClennan

Police searching for missing man Mike McClennan have this evening found the body of a man in dense bush near Hatfields Beach.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it is Mr McClennan.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

Police and Mr McClennan's family would like to thank the community for their support during the search period.

His family is also requesting privacy as they come to terms with the news - and Police extends our condolences to them.





© Scoop Media

