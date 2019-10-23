National Librarian Awarded Top Professional Recognition

Bill Macnaught, National Librarian, is one of a select few to be awarded a 2019 LIANZA Fellowship. The Fellowships provide a way for the library sector to thank and congratulate those who have served their communities. At the heart of the list are dedicated librarians doing great mahi to bring about positive change. This year, LIANZA, the Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa, is delighted to announce the following members have been awarded fellowships:

William (Bill) Macnaught, National Librarian; Rachel Esson, Director Content Services at National Library and LIANZA President; Moira Fraser, Project Lead at University of Canterbury Library; Jane Gilbert, recently retired Library Director of the Rotorua Public Library; and Pamela Jones, District Children’s and Young Adults librarian for South Taranaki Libraries.

A LIANZA fellowship is the highest level of professional attainment awarded by the Library and Information Association of New Zealand, Aotearoa. Fellowships are awarded to those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, teaching or research qualities and as a result, has made a significant contribution to the advancement of librarianship and/or information management.

The selection committee says “Bill is a strong, visionary leader who works at political and macro levels to ensure an understanding of the strategic and critical importance of libraries in modern society.

Bill has achieved significant successes for the National Library: completing the $65 million refit of the National Library, initiating the idea for the He Tohu exhibition providing public access to three key documents that shaped New Zealand, creating the Te Puna Foundation connecting more children and young people to reading.

His support for LIANZA has been significant including advice and support for various Executive Officers and more recently with office space after earthquake issues. Bill ensures the National Library and LIANZA work in partnership.

Bill’s international work includes continuing links libraries in Singapore, China and Australasia. He worked with the IFLA World Library and Information Congress bid to host WLIC 2022 in Auckland. He is currently Co-Chair of the WLIC 2022 Governing Group. Bill has made a very strong and lasting contribution to New Zealand library service.”

