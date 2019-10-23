Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Five upcoming firearms collection events in Nelson

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 9:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

With less than two months to go, time is running out for firearms holders to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts.

For those in Nelson – and the wider area – there are five opportunities to attend a collection event over the next 2 weeks.

Collection events will be held on Thursday 24 October, Friday 25 October, Sunday 3 November, Monday 4 November and Tuesday 5 November, at Hope Hall along SH6.

The October events will be held from 5pm-8pm and the November events from 9am-2pm.

Police-run collection events are just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

For those wishing to hand in at a dealer, there are 41 dealers currently available to receive prohibited firearms as part of the amnesty and buy-back.

There is also the option of having some prohibited firearms modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths is also available on the Police website.

For more information, or to seek help with the process, please go to Police website or call 0800 311 311.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Report: SkyCity Fire Still Burning

Flames and billows of black smoke are still coming out from the roof of the SkyCity International Convention centre in Auckland.

Firefighters say they're trying their best to get the fire under control after it broke out around 1pm yesterday. Twenty-six appliances are on the scene with laddered hoses trying to reach to the top.

But fears are no longer held that a large crane might topple over as the huge fire continues to burn. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 