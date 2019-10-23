Five upcoming firearms collection events in Nelson

With less than two months to go, time is running out for firearms holders to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts.

For those in Nelson – and the wider area – there are five opportunities to attend a collection event over the next 2 weeks.

Collection events will be held on Thursday 24 October, Friday 25 October, Sunday 3 November, Monday 4 November and Tuesday 5 November, at Hope Hall along SH6.

The October events will be held from 5pm-8pm and the November events from 9am-2pm.

Police-run collection events are just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

For those wishing to hand in at a dealer, there are 41 dealers currently available to receive prohibited firearms as part of the amnesty and buy-back.

There is also the option of having some prohibited firearms modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths is also available on the Police website.

For more information, or to seek help with the process, please go to Police website or call 0800 311 311.





