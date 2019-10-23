Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

If the dead could talk…

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 10:27 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

23 October 2019




Poppies blooming at Porirua Cemetary

From 2-10 November the stories of some of the notable figures in Porirua’s history will come to life with free guided walks of its historic cemeteries during Cemeteries Week.

“Porirua City has some beautiful cemeteries and urupa, and buried within them are key people who make up our local history and heritage,” says Daniel Chrisp, Manager Cemeteries. “During Cemetery Week we want to share some of the stories behind their monuments and remember their sacrifices and accomplishments.”

Chrisp says that veterans, pioneers, settlers and politicians who helped forge Porirua City as it is today, are all part of the history that is buried within its cemeteries.

“The free guided walks during Cemetery Week offer great opportunities for locals and history enthusiasts to learn more about our city’s past and the interesting lives that people have led here.”

This year Cemeteries Week will also have a sustainability focus. “We want to lessen the impact that cemeteries have on its surrounding environment and will share what we are doing to achieve this, but will also welcome feedback and open conversations from the public to help us be as eco-friendly as possible,” Chrisp says.

The Porirua Cemetery Week guided walks and events are as follows:
Saturday 2 November, 3pm - Pautahanui Burial Ground walk, St Albans Church, opposite Pauatahanui shops.

Saturday 9 November, 11am - Porirua Cemetery guided walk, 32 Kenepuru Drive
Sunday 10 November, 5pm - Porirua Cemetery unveiling ceremony of headstones for eight WW1 veterans who were buried with no headstone.

Cemeteries Week, in partnership with New Zealand Cemetaries & Crematoria Collective, will take place across the greater Wellington region from 2-10 November.

For the full programme go to: https://www.nzrecreation.org.nz/Site/conference/cemeteries-week/programme/

ends

