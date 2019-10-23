Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep trash out of recycling

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The next time you bring in your recycling bin, spare a thought for the team doing the mahi to deal with our city’s waste.

While the majority of households are recycling right, Waste Management drivers are regularly seeing contaminated items such as nappies, bottles with rotten milk, broken glass and rancid meat trays in recycling bins.

Apart from being unpleasant to deal with, this waste is unsanitary for the drivers and can cause health effects, injuries from broken glass as well as increased pest problems such as maggots and rats.

“Our contractors aim to take all the recycling they can, but unfortunately what they are sorting can be so badly contaminated that the entire bin will be rejected,” says community assets and resource manager Laird Kennedy.

“The drivers are Gisborne locals – this is their home and they take their kaitiaki role seriously. We ask that the community do the same to help make their job easier.”

When products are contaminated with food, they can’t be recycled. It is a wasted opportunity for a recyclable item to end up at landfill.

Thoroughly rinse all grade 1-2 plastics, tins and cans to ensure there is no food residue left. Rotten milk is particularly prone to causing maggots and other food debris (particularly left in pizza boxes) attracts rats.

Also make sure that general rubbish items are not put in the recycling bin – this includes grades 3 to 7 plastics which are not recyclable.

To ensure your recycling gets picked up, remember: wash, squash, lids-off.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Report: SkyCity Fire Still Burning

Flames and billows of black smoke are still coming out from the roof of the SkyCity International Convention centre in Auckland.

Firefighters say they're trying their best to get the fire under control after it broke out around 1pm yesterday. Twenty-six appliances are on the scene with laddered hoses trying to reach to the top.

But fears are no longer held that a large crane might topple over as the huge fire continues to burn. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 