Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Russ Rimmington elected chair of Waikato Regional Council

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Russ Rimmington has today been elected chair of Waikato Regional Council.

The number in contention for the chair’s job was reduced from three to two when Tipa Mahuta withdrew her nomination during the triennial meeting, saying she was “the right person but two terms too early”.

That left Cr Rimmington (Hamilton constituency) and new Waipā-King Country councillor Andrew MacPherson vying for the top job.

Cr Rimmington’s election came by a 10 to 4 majority at the first meeting of the 2019-2022 council term following the October local government elections.

Before the vote was taken, Cr Rimmington described the Waikato as the golden triangle of New Zealand and explained his desire to see the Waikato become the envy of the country.

“People have spoken in the Waikato in this last election, it's no longer about rates it’s about wellbeing and the environment.

“I have a proven track record in getting things done. I’m a proven community leader and my objective over the next three years is to be consultative,” he said.

After being sworn in as chair, Cr Rimmington thanked councillors for putting their hands up to serve the community.

Focus then turned to electing a deputy chair, with three contenders for the job – third term councillor Stu Husband, second term councillor Kataraina Hodge and Cr MacPherson – with a majority of 8 votes required to take the job.

Cr Husband received 6 votes, with Crs Hodge and MacPherson tied at 4 each. The deadlock was broken with Cr Hodge’s name being drawn from a hat, moving to a vote off between Crs Hodge and Husband.

Cr Hodge was elected, with a majority of 8 to 6 votes.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Report: SkyCity Fire Still Burning

Flames and billows of black smoke are still coming out from the roof of the SkyCity International Convention centre in Auckland.

Firefighters say they're trying their best to get the fire under control after it broke out around 1pm yesterday. Twenty-six appliances are on the scene with laddered hoses trying to reach to the top.

But fears are no longer held that a large crane might topple over as the huge fire continues to burn. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 