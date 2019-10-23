Stormwater phase of main street upgrade complete

Our contractor, Downer, has completed the stormwater infrastructure along Coromandel Town’s main street.

Traffic management will remain in place to keep traffic flowing.

"The traffic management’s is in place for the safety of road users and pedestrians, we are trying our best to keep delays to a minimum,” says Steve Bremner, our Council's Project Manager. “At times traffic will be completely stopped, but this will be only when absolutely necessary, ”

Weather has delayed work on the pavement undercut, which will now start after Labour Weekend between the Four Square and the Tiki Road intersection.

Our next weekly stakeholder meeting will be at the Weta Café, 46 Kapanga Rd at 9am on Wednesday 30 October.

If you can’t make the meeting, you can email matt.kofoed@infrastructurealliance.co.nz or phone: 027 540 9752 with any questions. You can also talk to our Council's Community Manager for Coromandel Town, Margaret Harrison - margaret.harrison@tcdc.govt.nz or 07 868 0200.





