Accessible Properties takes action on Tauranga housing

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: Accessible Properties

Accessible Properties has committed to provide more than 400 new townhouses and apartments in Tauranga.

The social and disability housing provider has outlined mixed housing for first-home buyers, retirees and renters in its proposal to the Tauranga City Council, which would replace 140 former state homes and increase new supply.

The first development of six homes will be opened this Thursday at an official ceremony by Associate Housing Minister Hon. Kris Faafoi.

Accessible Properties Chief Executive Greg Orchard says it is an initiative to further support regeneration and provide new homes for people in need.

“Housing wellbeing has become an urgent issue for Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, and Accessible Properties wants to take action, with a housing project that stands for inclusion and choice,” says Greg.

“We’re ready to work with others to achieve this vision, and we hope our proposal will contribute to deepening community discussions Council has underway on the future development of the Te Papa Peninsula.”

“We think we can make a real difference to this community, which has become one of the most unaffordable places to live in the country.”

The Gate Pā "Pukehinahina Project" aims to work in partnership with and is seeking investment from the government, developers, iwi and other stakeholders.

The ambition is to increase new supply by at least 300 homes within 10 years, which would deliver a 26 percent increase in the organisation’s housing stock.

“We want to see a master planning approach – a diverse range of housing types overlooking the street and shared communal areas,” says Greg.

"In addition, we are continually working to improve the quality of the housing we provide to tenants.”

Greg says the aim of this project is to better match supply with demand, for example more 1-2-bedroom tenancies, and create great design outcomes from a community perspective.

“We know from initial work that we need a community-wide, multi-faceted approach with great engagement with all the players involved in making places work,” says Greg.

“We are in the starting blocks - but we need and want others to work with us, bringing their own energy, contributions and ideas.”

CLICK HERE to read the full discussion document.


