Rātā : International waka experts in Whangārei

Traditional and contemporary art forms are on show at the Rātā Symposium

in Whāngarei where navigators and carvers from across the Pacific have gathered

to share their expertise.

Hosted by the Te Au Mārie Trust, the event is part of Tuia 250 ki Taitokerau with

a key aim to bring greater visibility to the depth of knowledge of this artform.

Tahitian master carver Marirai Freddie Tauotaha is here to complete a canoe started

by his father, Puaniho Tauotaha 27 years ago. The waka has been in storage

at the home of the late Sir Hekenukumai Puhipi, a close friend of Puaniho and

is currently housed at the Hihiaua Cultural Centre.

Alika Bumatay leads the Hawai’ian Na Kalai Wa’a o Laka. His team will carve an

outrigger canoe utilising the knowledge handed down to them by their ancestors.

Derek Kawiti, Senior Lecturer, Victoria University is leading a team using 3D

printing technologies working with a scan of the 230-year-old Hawai`ian wa’a

(outrigger canoe) gifted to the Smithsonian in 1888 by Queen Kapi’olani of the

Kingdom of Hawai’i.

And representing the future of this artform are the students from Te Kāpehu Whetū

In Whāngarei who are learning about waka restoration, in the

lashing and preservation of the Ngāti Whātua war canoe Te Wairoa.



