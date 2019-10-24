Stormwater upgrade starts in Muller Road and Redwood Street

24 October 2019

Construction is beginning on the next phase of the Town Branch Drain stormwater network upgrade, part of the Council’s infrastructure upgrade of Blenheim.

The main task is the construction of an 80m buried stormwater culvert running south along Redwood Street from Muller Road. The new culvert will then go east across Redwood Street and along the channel of the Town Branch Drain for about 70m. The culvert will be constructed between late January and June 2020. Fulton Hogan has been awarded the contract for this project.

Onsite excavation works are underway to confirm the depth and location of existing services, such as power and water supply, before some of these services are relocated to allow for the construction of the culvert. It is anticipated that this initial work will be completed before Christmas.

Council Infrastructure Projects Engineer, Brett Walker, says during construction the water mains in the area will be shut down at times.

“The number of shutdowns will be kept to a minimum and residents will be provided with notice prior to each one,” Brett says.

There will also be interruption to traffic and residents are asked to be patient.

“If possible, residents should plan their journey to avoid the area during the works,” Brett says.

If access is restricted to properties, residents will be advised of this in advance.

