Election of Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson

Christchurch North-East – Ōrei Regional Councillor Jenny Hughey has been elected chair of Environment Canterbury at the inaugural meeting of the new term this morning.

South Canterbury – Ōtuhituhi Councillor Peter Scott, deputy chair during the last triennium, was re-elected to the role after a vote tied 7-7 saw his name drawn ahead of North Canterbury – Ōpukepuke Councillor Claire McKay, who had also been nominated.

Cr Hughey was the only nomination for chair. She has a master's degree in law and has spent 11 years in governance and community support and leadership roles at Christchurch City Council, and has been an Environmental Inquiry Commissioner. Cr Scott is a mixed-crop farmer. As well as deputy chair, Cr Scott also had portfolio responsibilities for Air Quality, Regional Transport and Freshwater during the last triennium.

Read full release »



ends





© Scoop Media