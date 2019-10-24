Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s mayor and councillors officially sworn in

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s mayor and councillors have kicked off their three-year term on the same page about what they’ll bring to the Council table.

Energy and enthusiasm, passion and pride were key themes as Mayor Paula Southgate and her fellow Hamilton City Council elected members were officially sworn in today (Thursday 24 October).

“Being Mayor of Hamilton, a city that is truly on its way to being a great city, is a privilege and an honour,” said Mayor Southgate. “And I know it’s also a huge responsibility.

“I will be dedicated to leading a team of councillors who have great passion and purpose, whose role is to meet and exceed the needs and aspirations of our communities.”

The ceremony saw three new councillors inaugurated, Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, Maxine van Oosten and Sarah Thomson, who join successful incumbents Mark Bunting, Martin Gallagher, Ryan Hamilton, Dave Macpherson, Angela O’Leary, Rob Pascoe, and the new Deputy Mayor, Geoff Taylor.

Margaret Forsyth and Ewan Wilson have been re-elected after previously being on the Council prior to the last triennium.

Pride in Hamilton and excitement and humility about working for the city and its people were commonly mentioned in the councillor addresses.

“This council will be guided by strong community engagement and meaningful public participation,” said Mayor Southgate.

“We are public servants and it is our job to serve… We will need to make some hard decisions, we will need to be bold.

“There will be times when those decisions may be unpopular and, frankly, that’s life as a politician. Tough calls do need to be made.”

The ceremony also saw the formal unveiling of three new or restored city treasures.

The robes worn by Mayor Southgate were made for Hamilton’s first woman mayor, Margaret Evans, now altered to include a korowai gifted to the city by Waikato Tainui. The original robes were identical to sets made for the late Maaori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu and former Governor General Dame Catherine Tizard.

“It is a privilege to wear these robes and they feel very special,” said Mayor Southgate. “It is fitting to do so when we see the number of women around the Council table grow from three to six.”

The mayoral chains have had new shields added, with Mayor Southgate the first name engraved following the extensions.

Mayor Southgate was also presented with a ceremonial koo (digging stick). Carved by Inia Te Wiata Jnr on behalf of the hapuu of Kirikiriroa and gifted to the Council, the koo is named Kookoo I ara, meaning to clear the pathway. It will be used at sod turning events to signal the permission, protection and blessing of new development in Hamilton.

Councillor O’Leary was absent from the ceremony due to illness and will be sworn in at the first Council meeting on 28 November.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 