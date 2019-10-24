Cr Sarah Free chosen as Wellington’s Deputy Mayor

NEWS RELEASE

24 October 2019

Cr Sarah Free chosen as Wellington’s Deputy Mayor

Wellington Mayor-elect Andy Foster says he has chosen Motukairangi-Eastern Ward Councillor Sarah Free as his Deputy Mayor for the 2019-2022 triennium.

Mayor Foster describes Cr Free as an experienced and personable City Councillor who will bring the necessary leadership skills to the Deputy Mayoralty role.

“It has always been a pleasure working with Sarah over the past couple of terms at the Council. She is a popular, honest and hard-working Councillor with strong people skills, and a real heart for our city.

“We may not have exactly similar political leanings but we both care about important issues for Wellington – for example the environment and transport – so I’m confident Sarah and I can work well together.”

Mayor Foster says there is a long and healthy history of Wellington Mayors choosing Councillors with different political leanings to their own as Deputy Mayors. “It helps build a Council team and it also recognises that Wellington is a city with a politically-aware and diverse community.”

Cr Free says it is a privilege to have been given this opportunity to serve as Deputy Mayor. “I’m looking forward to helping establish a positive team to get good things done for Wellington.”

© Scoop Media

