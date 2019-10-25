Further strike action by Medical Imaging Technologists



25 October 2019

Further strike action planned by Medical Imaging Technologists

MidCentral DHB Medical Imaging Technologists (MITs) and Radiographic Assistants (RAs) who are members of the Association of Professional and Executive Employees (APEX) union will be on strike for two 24-hour periods next week.

These full strikes are set to take place from 7am on Wednesday 30 October until 7am Thursday 31 October, and from 7am on Friday 1 November until 7am on Saturday 2 November.

Members of the public are being advised to attend their medical imaging appointments as scheduled during these actions, unless they have been contacted directly to make other arrangements.

MITs and RAs will also undertake partial strikes for 24 hours beginning at 7am on Tuesday 29 October, Thursday 31 October and Monday 4 November.

On partial strike days, MITs will be adhering to specific exam times in the orthopaedic clinic and for general inpatient x-ray imaging and Computed Tomography (CT). The public are advised that there may be delays to medical imaging services during these periods.

On full strike days, medical imaging services will be available for emergency life-or-limb preserving cases only.

Ultrasound services offered by MidCentral DHB will not be impacted by either type of strike action.

MidCentral DHB regrets any inconvenience caused to the public, but respects the right of staff to strike, and appreciates the valuable work of our MITs and RAs.

MITs are qualified healthcare professionals who produce medical images of the body, using radiation, to help clinicians diagnose and treat illness and injury. RAs assist the team with patient care and flow within the department.

