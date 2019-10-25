Charges laid following investigation into infant's injuries

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Bridget Doell, Auckland City Police:

Auckland City Police have arrested two people following an investigation into serious injuries sustained by an infant in November 2018 at a Mt Wellington address.

The baby, aged 8-weeks old at the time, was taken into a Panmure medical centre on 8 November 2018 before they were transported to Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

Police were notified the following day.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, Police have now charged a man and a woman, both aged 33.

The pair both face charges of ill-treatment or neglect of a child, while the woman has also been charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

They are both scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

The child, now aged 1, has fortunately recovered from their injuries.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

