Kāpiti Chamber Elects New Chair



The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce has elected a new Chair and Board at its 2019 Annual General Meeting, held on the 23 October at Kāpiti Coast Airport.

Jacinda Thorn is the new Board Chair, and is joined by Sam Pritchard, Deputy Chair, Henry Kruger, Treasurer and Heather Hutchings is stepping into Secretary position.

“Our new Partnerships Programme, introduced just one year ago has exceeded our expectations. We aimed to have ten partners at the end of the year but are entering 2020 with 12. Their support has enabled the Chamber to grow and offer more to our members.



“I’m excited to elevate our events programme and will work to engage a new section of our business community. Around 25% of workers in Kapiti are self-employed and are taking their services and skills to the world; we also have some amazing companies on the Coast led by the next generation, and I want our Chamber to be more reflective of our business community,” says Jacinda Thorn.

ends

© Scoop Media

