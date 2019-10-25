Whangarei Deputy Mayor and Committee Chairs Appointed

Whangarei District Council Deputy Mayor and Committee Chairs Appointed

Third term Whangarei District Mayor Sheryl Mai has appointed a highly-experienced team to lead Councillors though the next three years.

Third term councillor Greg Innes has been appointed Deputy Mayor for the 2019-2022 triennium.

“Whangarei Heads Ward councillor Greg Innes served as Chair of our Planning and Development Committee for the past six years. He has a proven track record as a wise and experienced advisor, both as a professional planning consultant, and as a Councillor. I value Greg’s wisdom and am looking forward to working with him and the rest of Council in this next term,” Mayor Mai said.

Mayor Mai has retained three of the former council’s four committees – Infrastructure; Strategy, Planning and Development, and Community Development. The work of the former Finance and Corporate committee will be undertaken by full Council.

“I am pleased that there was such a wealth of experience to draw from when considering the chairing of these committees. Experienced six-term councillor Bream Bay’s Shelley Deeming will be taking up the post vacated by Councillor Innes and become our new Strategy, Planning and Development Chair. Cr Deeming has previously chaired both the Finance and Corporate Committee and the Planning Committee in the past and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.

“Hikurangi Coastal Ward councillor Greg Martin has served the District well as Infrastructure Chair for the past six years and I am pleased to reappoint him in this role. He will bring continuity, experience and foresight to the role.

“Our newest Committee Chair, Denby Ward councillor Gavin Benney has proven himself a dedicated, mature and enthusiastic councillor respected across the District. He is excited to be appointed to chair the Community Development Committee.

“All Councillors will also be members on all three committees ensuring deep understanding of the work of Council on behalf of our community.”

Members of the public are invited to attend the inaugural meeting for the new Whangarei District Council on October 31 at 5.30pm at Semenoff Stadium, which will include a Swearing in Ceremony. The meeting will reconvene in the Council Chambers the next day at 9am on November 1.

Ends

© Scoop Media

