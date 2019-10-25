Experts to discuss vehicle technology at road safety event

Road safety charity Brake is urging companies to look at vehicle technology as a means to tackle road risk and improve the safety of their fleet, and is running a webinar on the topic to share best practice.

The webinar, which is free to attend, is a must for fleet operators wanting to know more about the latest technological developments and how technology can help them to manage risk.

The vehicle fleet is changing at an unprecedented rate, and there are an increasing number of systems available that aim to improve vehicle and driver safety. Technology can offer huge benefits to fleets, but it can also present challenges. Brake is offering fleet professionals the opportunity to hear from experienced academics and practitioners on the latest technology being developed and tested around the world and what fleet professionals can do now to prepare effectively for the future.

Speakers will explain the benefits and challenges of adopting new technologies and look at how companies have successfully introduced new technologies to reduce risks to drivers and other road users.

The webinar will take place from 2pm-3pm NZDT on Thursday 14 November 2019. Find out more and book your place online, or contact Brake on info@brake.org.nz or +64(0)21 407 953.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, said: “New technologies are allowing fleets to keep their drivers and vehicles safer than ever before, protecting employees and company reputations, and saving money. Brake is committed to sharing good practice and helping as many fleets as possible to benefit from the latest safety technology. This webinar is a great opportunity to find out about some of the latest and potential future developments in technology.”

