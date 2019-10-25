Have you seen Michelle Prochownik?

Police are looking to locate 17-year-old Michelle Prochownik who has been reported missing from Pilkington Road, Pt England since around 7.30am this morning.

We have concerns for her safety as Michelle may have difficulty communicating with people.

She was last seen wearing distinctive red headphones, a black puffer jacket with yellow lining (as seen in the photo).

Michelle was also wearing blue jeans at the time.

The Police Eagle helicopter was called to the Pt England and Panmure areas earlier this morning, with the Police Search and Rescue team now being deployed into the area.

If anyone has seen Michelle in the wider Pt England/Panmure/Glen Innes areas, please call Police on 111 immediately.

