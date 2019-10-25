Porirua Adventure Park gets green light with consents

A one-of-a-kind Adventure Park on the slopes of Te Rāhui o Rangituhi in Porirua City has received its final consent, this one from the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says she looks forward to the next steps in the proposed development.

“Select Contracts NZ have shown professionalism, respect for the environment and perseverance and I wish them well in the next stage as they work on their funding package for the park. I know from the feedback we received during consultation that many people in our community are eager for the park to succeed.”

Mayor Baker says Council required Select to put in place a rigorous restoration programme to return the site to its natural state once development is completed and they will also restore and maintain the natural environment throughout the park’s lifetime.

Prior to and during construction some trees and plants will be removed and there will be some alterations to the landscape so it was important that restoration of these areas was included in the consents.

“DOC also has a very high threshold to reach in terms of the environment and I’m pleased Select Contracts have done all due diligence to meet this standard to mitigate any environmental impacts of the park.

“The Adventure Park will open access to so many more Porirua people to enjoy more of our city’s lovely green spaces,” Mayor Baker says.

“It includes a gondola that will carry visitors up Rangituhi where they can mountain bike or walk down or simply sit and enjoy the fabulous views at the restaurant on the hill. The current series of walking and biking pathways will be expanded by Select Contracts and they will continue to be freely open to the public,” Mayor Baker says.

A zipline course and New Zealand’s first indoor surf simulator will also be on offer for those who want to pay for the experience.

“The park will also mean more people visiting Porirua that will bring economic benefits to other businesses in the city too,” Mayor Baker says.

