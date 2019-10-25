Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Great Barrier Island and Waiheke Island firearm collections

Friday, 25 October 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Great Barrier Island and Waiheke Island prohibited firearm collection events

Police-run firearm collection events will take place on Friday 1 November at the Waiheke Island Police station from 10am-3pm and on Saturday 9 November at Great Barrier Island’s Police Station from 11am-3pm.

This is the only opportunity for firearm owners on these islands to participate in a collection event as part of the prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back scheme before it ends on 20 December 2019.

For those who can’t make the collection events, other options include hand-ins at approved dealers, bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts, or handing in to a Police station.

There is also the option of having some prohibited firearms modified and a list of Police-approved gunsmiths is also available on the Police website.

Police encourage those with internet access to complete their online notification form first before attending the collection events.

However, if they aren’t able to, Police staff will be on hand at the event to help firearms holders with their form.

For those who attend the collection event, please make sure you bring the following with you:

• Your firearms licence (if applicable)
• Photo identification (drivers licence or passport)
• Your bank account number
• Your online notification number (if you are able to complete the form in advance)
• All your prohibited firearms and parts, cleared of all ammunition.

You can also hand-in any firearms and parts you don’t want under amnesty.

This is for people who are in possession of any firearm, but do not have a licence.

You can do this anonymously - no questions asked - just drop and go.

For more information visit www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS


