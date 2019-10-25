Reflection Friday - Recycling Week NZ draws to a close

Today marks Reflection Friday in this year’s Recycling Week NZ. It’s a chance to look back and see what we’ve learned, what we’ve done differently, and to look ahead to what else we can do to create a more sustainable, waste-free Aotearoa.

Procurement Monday challenged us to think about what we buy – things that are easily able to be recycled and items with recycled content.

On Waste-free Tuesday, we made a conscious effort to avoid using our waste bin – to try and divert everything possible by recycling, composting, reusing, and upcycling.

“Knowing that many of the packaging items that can be placed in our kerbside recycling bins can take anywhere from 80 years, as is the case for aluminium cans, to over 450 years for plastic bottles, to never for glass, to break down in a landfill is a real incentive for us to recycle right and never put these items in a rubbish bin,” says Auckland Council’s General Manager Waste Solutions, Parul Sood.

