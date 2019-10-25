Police continue to appeal for sightings of Michelle Prochown

Police continue to appeal for sightings of 17-year-old Michelle Prochownik

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Sami, Investigations Manager (Relieving), Auckland City East CIB:

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of 17-year-old Michelle Prochownik.

Michelle was reported missing from the Pilkington Road, Pt England area at around 7.30am today.

Police have been making a number of enquiries to locate Michelle today with assistance from the Eagle helicopter, Police Search and Rescue and the dog section.

Police have received calls from the public regarding possible sightings of Michelle, which are being followed up.

Our enquiries have a confirmed sighting of Michelle on the corner of Lunn Ave and the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway at 10.45am today.

At the time, Michelle was turning right onto the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway.

“The highway is a busy thoroughfare, so there is a good chance motorists passing through will have seen Michelle.

We need to hear from them,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Sami.

We continue to have concerns for Michelle’s safety as she has difficulties in communicating with people.

Michelle was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with yellow lining, red headphones and blue jeans.

Police are also releasing additional recent photographs of Michelle, attached to this media release.

Anyone in the wider Mt Wellington or Ellerslie areas that may have seen Michelle are asked to call 111 immediately.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-continue-appeal-sightings-17-year-old-michelle-prochownik

ends

© Scoop Media

