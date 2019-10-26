Man and woman charged with murder

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Todd Hamilton:

Police yesterday evening charged a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman with the murder of Angela Maree Blackmoore.

Angela was 21-years-old when she died after being viciously assaulted at her home in Wainoni on 17 August 1995.

The man and woman are due to appear at Christchurch District Court this morning.

Our thoughts are with Angela’s family at they continue to mourn her tragic death.

The investigation into her death remains ongoing and detectives are committed to ensuring all those involved are held to account.

Police would like to thank members of the public for information provided following a renewed appeal in May 2019.

As the matter is now before the court, Police is unable to provide further comment.

