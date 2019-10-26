Appeal for information on fatal fleeing driver incident

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal fleeing driver incident on Tuesday 22 October in Christchurch.

Kenneth McCaul, 64, tragically died after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle, a dark blue Toyata Caldina, at the intersection of Idris Road and Glandovey Road shortly after 4am.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw the dark blue Toyota Caldina prior to the crash.

Police would also like to speak to the driver of a silver van (pictured at the intersection of Main North Road and Grassmere Street) and the driver of a taxi who was passed by the Toyota before the crash.

Anyone will information that may assist this investigation is urged to call Police on 105.

The Police investigation is continuing alongside a separate investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

