The Hurunui Has a New Deputy

The newly elected Hurunui District Council held its first public meeting last night, with a packed out galley there to watch the official declarations and selection of a Deputy Mayor.



Every possible chair in the room was full last night for the first meeting of the Hurunui’s new council. The council’s CEO Hamish Dobbie chaired the meeting for the few minutes before the intended chairperson, newly elected Mayor Marie Black was officially ‘sworn in’ and took the reins.

After the declarations of all the elected officials came the business of appointing a Deputy Mayor. It was noted that Mayor Black had the power to appoint her deputy, but had declined to do so in favour of a nominations and voting process.

When nominations opened, Mayor Black nominated Councillor Jason Fletcher and Councillor Fletcher was appointed as Deputy Mayor with a unanimous vote.

The meeting was brought to a close with the confirmation that the first ‘business as usual’ council meeting will be held next week, 9.30am Thursday the 31st of October.

Deputy Mayor Jason Fletcher explained his feeling towards the new role following the meeting. “I’m incredibly humbled and I appreciate the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of good people” he said. “I’m just excited to support Marie, who will make an exceptional Leader”.

Mayor Marie Black said the new, more ceremonious, first meeting was a lovely way to honour the occasion. “It was truly special and I think the gallery really enjoyed watching” she said.

