The heart of the city is open for business

The heart of the city is open for business this Labour Weekend

Auckland’s city centre is open for business and Heart of the City is encouraging Aucklanders to get behind the local business community this Labour weekend following the devastating fire at the NZICC.

With streets markedly quieter than usual after the fire, Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck says the upcoming long weekend is an opportunity for Aucklanders to support and celebrate the city centre.

“While the impact from the fire will be felt for a while to come, the city centre is open for business with many reasons to visit this long weekend.



“With the weather forecast to be sunny and warm it’s an ideal time to come here – from our diverse retail and hospitality offering and a great schedule of events including a free four-day festival at Silo Park, waterfront celebrations in tribute of the Tuia 250 Flotilla, the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, the opening of the Danish Design exhibition at the Auckland Art Gallery and more.”



“It’s also easy to come in. Kids under 16 travel free on public transport, there’s great cycle ways to try, and plenty of off street parking.”



ENDS



© Scoop Media

