Name release - fatal crash, Dunedin
Sunday, 27 October 2019, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Police can now release the name of the man who died after
being struck by a truck in Dunedin on 22 October.
Jason Bryan Anderson, aged 48, was struck by the truck
at a commercial premises in Fryatt Street.
Our
thoughts are with Mr Anderson's family and loved ones.
Enquiries into his death are ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations