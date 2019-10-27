Two people charged following Grey District incidents

Two people were arrested today in relation to the aggravated robbery of Runanga Workingmen's Club, the attempted aggravated burglary of Railway Hotel and the theft of a vehicle in Grey District on Friday 25 October.

One person has been charged with aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle and commission of a crime with a firearm.

A second person has been charged with being a party to both an aggravated burglary and unlawfully taking a vehicle.

The firearm believed to have been used during the aggravated robbery has been recovered.

They are due to appear in at Greymouth District Court on Tuesday 29 October.

“We want to reassure the community that we take these incidents extremely seriously," says Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton.

“We know the community will agree that this sort of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable.

“We believe a third person may have been involved in these incidents and have knowledge that will assist Police.

“We also want to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage, or saw anyone walking, between Cobden Bridge and Eight Mile Bluff north of Rapahoe on Friday 25 October between 10.50am and 1.30pm.

If you have information that may assist Police, please call 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





