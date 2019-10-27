Serious Crash, Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road
Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Road has reopened following an earlier serious crash.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer
So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>
RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues
The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>
Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ
The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>
Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner
The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>
Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support
The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness
Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>
Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review
Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>