Police continue to seek Tawhai Peeke

Police continue to seek Tawhai Peeke in relation to a firearms incident in Paeroa on Tuesday 22 October.

Peeke, 38, is thought to have links to the Paeroa, Waihi and Hamilton areas.

He is of a medium build and around 187cm tall.

Peeke should not be approached.

Anyone who sees Peeke is advised to call 111.

Information on his whereabouts can be passed to Police via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





