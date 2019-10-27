Surf Life Saving New Zealand start the summer with a smile

TSB has been a major partner with the organisation since 2016 and Surf Life Saving NZ Chief Executive Officer Paul Dalton is thrilled to have the bank’s support, describing it as “critical”.

“As a not-for-loss charity, funding from major partners like TSB is the lifeblood that allows us to operate.

“Multi-year funding creates security and allows us to invest for the future. It allows us as a national body to ‘prime the pump’ to unleash the lifesaving abilities of our more than 4500 lifeguards around the country.”

He says TSB’s support is vital to remind the public how to stay safe at the beach and reduce the drowning toll.

“We can’t afford to do it on our own, but TSB’s support means it can happen, and it also comes with the expertise that TSB can provide from within the organisation.”

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says the bank’s commitment to Surf Life Saving is an obvious choice for TSB.

“At TSB we pride ourselves on putting people first. That means our customers, but also our communities and, ultimately, all New Zealanders.

“We’re proud and grateful of the work Surf Lifeguards do in helping to keep Kiwis safe at the beach.”

TSB also helps Surf Life Saving NZ raise awareness around important safety messaging – a vital aspect of reminding the public about how to stay safe at a beach and reducing the drowning toll.

The bank was an important part of the rip safety 3Rs campaign which launched last summer. The 3Rs remind swimmers to Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip to give them the best chance of getting to safety.

The partnership with TSB also supports the charity’s frontline operations by making annual grants totalling $100,000 available to Surf Life Saving Clubs to help improve the services they offer.

Ms Cooper says her commitment to Surf Life Saving extends beyond a professional relationship – she’s also personally involved.

“I’ve watched my children go through the Nippers programme and seen for myself the real benefits of the wide-reaching work Surf Life Saving NZ does.

“I know all of us at TSB are incredibly proud to support this critical organisation.”

