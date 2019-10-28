Fatal house fire - Manurewa
Monday, 28 October 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal house fire - Manurewa"
One person has died
following a house fire in Dawood Place, Manurewa this
morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire at
6.55am.
Three other people were injured in the fire –
with one reported to be in a serious condition, one with
moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.
Enquiries
are being made into the circumstances of the
fire.
