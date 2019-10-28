Fatal house fire - Manurewa

One person has died following a house fire in Dawood Place, Manurewa this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 6.55am.

Three other people were injured in the fire – with one reported to be in a serious condition, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

Enquiries are being made into the circumstances of the fire.

